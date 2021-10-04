Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Update

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ebara in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.59 price target for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS EBCOY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218. Ebara has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.73.

Ebara Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Fluid Machinery and Systems, Environmental Plants, Precision Machinery, and Others. The Fluid Machinery and Systems segment deals with the manufacture, sale, and maintenance of pumps, compressors, turbines, cooling machines, and blowers.

