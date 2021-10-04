ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) Short Interest Update

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the August 31st total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 818,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ MOHO traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,276. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. ECMOHO has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $3.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ECMOHO stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) by 81.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.75% of ECMOHO worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform.

