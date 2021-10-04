Edgewood Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Edgewood Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,539,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400,921 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for about 3.4% of Edgewood Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Edgewood Management LLC owned approximately 2.83% of Equinix worth $2,038,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Equinix by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 76,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,338,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQIX. TD Securities increased their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $890.88.

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $6.45 on Monday, reaching $782.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,515. The company has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $833.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $778.48. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total value of $162,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589 in the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

