eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Now Covered by Mizuho

Analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities began coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFTR opened at $13.15 on Monday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $40.42.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

