Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Short Interest Down 32.7% in September

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 733,700 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the August 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 625,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

ELMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electric Last Mile Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELMS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,256,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,302,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELMS traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,478. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.10. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Electric Last Mile Solutions will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

