Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 1.9% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $23,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,395 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,278,000 after buying an additional 14,060,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,399,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,782,000 after buying an additional 221,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,562,000 after buying an additional 505,780 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,252,000 after buying an additional 3,470,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded down $4.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $224.90. 83,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,495,816. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $275.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.16. The firm has a market cap of $215.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 829,132 shares of company stock worth $207,594,548 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

