Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.45

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.45 and last traded at $18.21, with a volume of 14286 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.11.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ERJ. Bank of America upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.10 price objective on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.10 million. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2004.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. Analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 57.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,188,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,996,000 after purchasing an additional 433,375 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,057,000. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 15.0% in the second quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Embraer during the second quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

