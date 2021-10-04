Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Bought by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned approximately 0.85% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $28,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 100.0% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 63.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EBS opened at $55.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.03 and its 200 day moving average is $64.57. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.35 and a fifty-two week high of $127.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.73 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 29.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

