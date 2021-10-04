ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Barclays

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a €13.00 ($15.29) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.70 ($16.12) price target on ENI in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on ENI in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on ENI in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ENI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €12.02 ($14.14).

ETR:ENI opened at €11.48 ($13.51) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion and a PE ratio of -164.06. ENI has a 1 year low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 1 year high of €11.42 ($13.43). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is €10.34.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

