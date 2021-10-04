Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CEO Sells $4,514,700.00 in Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $155.36 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.16 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.38, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.27 and a 200-day moving average of $158.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.38.
Enphase Energy Company Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.
