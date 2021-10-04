Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CEO Sells $4,514,700.00 in Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $155.36 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.16 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.38, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.27 and a 200-day moving average of $158.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.38.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

