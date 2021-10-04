Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $185.38.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $155.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 121.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $85.16 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,319 shares in the company, valued at $29,088,253.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,726 shares of company stock valued at $14,301,967 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 524,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,352,000 after acquiring an additional 76,114 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 299,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,929,000 after purchasing an additional 130,525 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,554,000 after buying an additional 47,109 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

