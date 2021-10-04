Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Purchased by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP boosted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 265.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 182.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

ETR opened at $99.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.56. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.14%.

ETR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.57.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.