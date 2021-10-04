Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 64.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,842 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 52,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 741.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 72,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,216,000 after acquiring an additional 63,773 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth $671,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ETR opened at $99.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.57.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

