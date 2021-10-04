Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,627 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,636 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,745,000 after purchasing an additional 806,340 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth $13,698,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,669,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,970,000 after buying an additional 390,473 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2,645.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 195,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 91.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 399,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after buying an additional 190,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $21.98 on Monday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In other news, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

