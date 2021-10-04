Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 515 Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 22.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 68.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 584,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after buying an additional 237,650 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tivity Health in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Tivity Health in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

In other Tivity Health news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,696.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities cut their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Tivity Health stock opened at $23.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.31. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.33 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 592.23% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.