Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 4,114.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter valued at about $227,000.

GPRE stock opened at $35.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.69. Green Plains Inc. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $38.53.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPRE shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

