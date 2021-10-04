Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,243 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Evolent Health during the first quarter worth $268,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at $286,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Evolent Health by 73.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVH shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

In other Evolent Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $790,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 25,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $576,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 158,016 shares of company stock worth $3,852,195 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EVH opened at $31.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average is $21.97. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $31.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.06 and a beta of 2.40.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $222.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.97 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

