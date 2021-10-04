Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,694 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 32.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 54.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.39.

SRPT opened at $96.05 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.30 and a 1 year high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.63.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. The company had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.93) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

