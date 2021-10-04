Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter.

PJP stock opened at $77.83 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $61.43 and a 12-month high of $83.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.95.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

