EOS 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.43 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. EOS has a market cap of $4.26 billion and $1.43 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for $4.44 or 0.00009349 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000205 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,035,819,511 coins and its circulating supply is 959,819,099 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOS is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.