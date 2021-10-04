Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 71.3% from the August 31st total of 8,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPSN traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.70. 117,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,736. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57. Epsilon Energy has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $134.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.13). Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Epsilon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPSN. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 5,911.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 12,177 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Epsilon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Epsilon Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 97.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and oil reserves. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Corporate. The Upstream segment includes the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves on properties within the United States.

