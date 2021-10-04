Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,439 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.05% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $6,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $78.48 on Monday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $88.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.48.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

