Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 20.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,860 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,939,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,356,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,723,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,491,000 after acquiring an additional 41,557 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,069,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,777,000 after acquiring an additional 24,569 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,669,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,814,000 after acquiring an additional 168,819 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,517,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,360,000 after acquiring an additional 929,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $81.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.82 and a 200-day moving average of $78.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $86.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

