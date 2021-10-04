Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 10,800 Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 735.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Avient by 2,406.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $47.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.27 and its 200 day moving average is $49.19. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

