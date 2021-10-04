Ergoteles LLC Has $542,000 Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POWI. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 264.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POWI opened at $100.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.00 and a 200 day moving average of $88.42. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.68 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $180.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.62%.

POWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,018 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $200,710.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 353 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $34,869.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,535,874.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,854. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

