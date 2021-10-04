Ergoteles LLC Has $542,000 Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POWI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,205,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,435,000 after buying an additional 234,574 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1,453.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,927,000 after buying an additional 171,402 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,720,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 928,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,648,000 after buying an additional 139,887 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,692,000 after purchasing an additional 85,350 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 1,788 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total value of $186,828.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total value of $107,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,093 shares of company stock worth $2,391,854 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on POWI shares. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $100.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.42. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.68 and a 1-year high of $110.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $180.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.43 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

