Ergoteles LLC Increases Stock Position in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 258.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,719 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.34% of Asure Software worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 42.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 19.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 66.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 208.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asure Software during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASUR stock opened at $8.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Asure Software, Inc. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $171.18 million, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. On average, research analysts predict that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Asure Software Profile

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

