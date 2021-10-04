Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 286,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.33% of Overseas Shipholding Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,685,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,651,000 after buying an additional 344,278 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,998,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 656,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 177,767 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 937,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 176,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 330,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

OSG opened at $2.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $191.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.34. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.36 million for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 7.53%.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

