Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,257 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OC opened at $87.07 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $64.56 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.43.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.63.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

