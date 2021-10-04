Ergoteles LLC Raises Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 158.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BANF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,315,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,387,000 after purchasing an additional 89,892 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,120,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,617,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,193,000 after purchasing an additional 29,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 333,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares in the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BANF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $61.65 on Monday. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $77.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day moving average of $63.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $126.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.60 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Equities research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In other news, EVP Dennis L. Brand acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $272,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

