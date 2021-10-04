Ergoteles LLC Sells 13,493 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ergoteles LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,493 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $152.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $163.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.69.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

