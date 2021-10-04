Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Receives $235.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $235.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on ETTYF shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of Essity AB (publ) stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. Essity AB has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.22.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

