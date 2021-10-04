ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Sold by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 16.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HACK. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HACK opened at $61.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.10 and a 200-day moving average of $60.06. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52 week low of $44.66 and a 52 week high of $66.34.

