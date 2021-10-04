ETHPad Trading 27.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ETHPAD)

ETHPad (CURRENCY:ETHPAD) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One ETHPad coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges. ETHPad has a total market cap of $20.32 million and $1.57 million worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ETHPad has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00063580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00099187 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.22 or 0.00140781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,088.34 or 0.99839580 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,375.46 or 0.06865264 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002661 BTC.

About ETHPad

ETHPad's total supply is 199,427,404 coins.

Buying and Selling ETHPad

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHPad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

