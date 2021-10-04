Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stake Boosted by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 3,818.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Everbridge by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter.

Get Everbridge alerts:

EVBG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stephens increased their price target on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.90.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.67, for a total value of $426,412.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,525.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total value of $196,862.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,057 shares of company stock worth $2,235,780 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $152.73 on Monday. Everbridge, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $178.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.80 and a 200-day moving average of $135.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -52.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.