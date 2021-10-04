Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

EPM stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. Evolution Petroleum has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $194.39 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 93.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This is a boost from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 214.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPM. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 17,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolution Petroleum (EPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.