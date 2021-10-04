Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Short Interest Update

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,600 shares, an increase of 83.6% from the August 31st total of 129,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SNMP stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $1.21. 41,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,110,933. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.93. The company has a market cap of $94.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.34.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter.
About Evolve Transition Infrastructure
Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.
