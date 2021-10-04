Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Short Interest Update

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,600 shares, an increase of 83.6% from the August 31st total of 129,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SNMP stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $1.21. 41,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,110,933. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.93. The company has a market cap of $94.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.34.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 130.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 31,607 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 7,270.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 58,162 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

