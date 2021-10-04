Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,063 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,054,681,000 after purchasing an additional 742,330 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after buying an additional 1,060,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,987,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,515,864,000 after purchasing an additional 489,542 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total value of $43,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,506,715 shares of company stock worth $904,756,660. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.23.

FB stock traded down $18.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $324.90. 888,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,471,113. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $363.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.85. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.