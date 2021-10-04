Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Holdings Raised by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1,066.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 545,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498,839 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $28,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Fastenal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.71.

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $846,904.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,014 and sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $51.68 on Monday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $56.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 75.17%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

