Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 21.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,209 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,496,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,250,000 after purchasing an additional 122,675 shares during the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,440,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 52,075 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $51.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $56.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $55,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and have sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.