FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $290.00 to $275.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. FedEx traded as low as $218.12 and last traded at $218.13, with a volume of 108202 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $222.53.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.04.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth $219,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,279 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.17. The company has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

