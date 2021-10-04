Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS) Insider Vanessa Donegan Buys 4,872 Shares

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS) insider Vanessa Donegan bought 4,872 shares of Fidelity China Special Situations stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 311 ($4.06) per share, for a total transaction of £15,151.92 ($19,796.08).
Shares of FCSS stock traded down GBX 11.30 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 303.71 ($3.97). 1,507,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,734. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 345.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 389.58. Fidelity China Special Situations PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 233.50 ($3.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 503.08 ($6.57).
Fidelity China Special Situations Company Profile
