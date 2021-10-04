Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS) Insider Vanessa Donegan Buys 4,872 Shares

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS) insider Vanessa Donegan bought 4,872 shares of Fidelity China Special Situations stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 311 ($4.06) per share, for a total transaction of £15,151.92 ($19,796.08).

Shares of FCSS stock traded down GBX 11.30 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 303.71 ($3.97). 1,507,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,734. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 345.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 389.58. Fidelity China Special Situations PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 233.50 ($3.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 503.08 ($6.57).

Fidelity China Special Situations Company Profile

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of China, which includes companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies on other stock exchanges.

