Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,823,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,996 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 414,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,953,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 187,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 25,670 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $37.48 on Monday. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a one year low of $26.62 and a one year high of $38.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.56.

