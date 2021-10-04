Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 13,620 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC owned 0.29% of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 64.6% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 196,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 77,237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 76,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 554,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after acquiring an additional 124,080 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

LEMB stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.38. 6,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,250. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.41. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $45.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.