Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $2.62 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $78.39. The company had a trading volume of 189,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,464. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.48. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $56.87 and a 52-week high of $82.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.