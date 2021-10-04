Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $4.81 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.1% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Freemont Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% in the second quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 122,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 43.3% in the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 17,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 116,228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.05. 145,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,387,649. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $103.13 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

