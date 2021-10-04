Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 7,591 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 14.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,591 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $30.57. 706,708 shares of the company traded hands. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average of $32.45.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.