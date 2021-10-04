Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Holdings Raised by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,147,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582,056 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp comprises about 1.1% of Boston Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Boston Partners’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $884,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.15. The stock had a trading volume of 47,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,451,311. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.07. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FITB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.46.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.