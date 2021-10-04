Financial Comparison: Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) and Traeger (NYSE:COOK)

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) and Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Whirlpool shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Whirlpool shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Traeger and Whirlpool’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Traeger $545.77 million 4.55 $31.60 million N/A N/A Whirlpool $19.46 billion 0.66 $1.08 billion $18.55 11.06

Whirlpool has higher revenue and earnings than Traeger.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Traeger and Whirlpool, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Traeger 0 1 9 0 2.90 Whirlpool 1 2 2 0 2.20

Traeger currently has a consensus price target of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 48.36%. Whirlpool has a consensus price target of $212.83, indicating a potential upside of 3.72%. Given Traeger’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Traeger is more favorable than Whirlpool.

Profitability

This table compares Traeger and Whirlpool’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Traeger N/A N/A N/A Whirlpool 8.76% 36.26% 8.59%

Summary

Whirlpool beats Traeger on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc. provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Latin America; and Asia. Whirlpool was founded by Emory Upton, Fred Upton, and Louis C. Upton in 1898 and is headquartered in Benton Harbor, MI.

