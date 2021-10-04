Financial Survey: Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) & Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS)

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) and Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cabot Oil & Gas and Oasis Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Oil & Gas 2 9 4 0 2.13 Oasis Petroleum 0 2 8 0 2.80

Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus price target of $20.79, indicating a potential downside of 6.58%. Oasis Petroleum has a consensus price target of $95.10, indicating a potential downside of 4.61%. Given Oasis Petroleum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oasis Petroleum is more favorable than Cabot Oil & Gas.

Dividends

Cabot Oil & Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Oasis Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cabot Oil & Gas pays out 102.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cabot Oil & Gas has raised its dividend for 26 consecutive years. Cabot Oil & Gas is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.2% of Oasis Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Oasis Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cabot Oil & Gas and Oasis Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Oil & Gas 19.77% 16.52% 8.16% Oasis Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cabot Oil & Gas and Oasis Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Oil & Gas $1.47 billion 6.06 $200.53 million $0.43 51.74 Oasis Petroleum $1.08 billion 1.83 -$3.69 billion N/A N/A

Cabot Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Oasis Petroleum.

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas beats Oasis Petroleum on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. The Midstream segment offers midstream services, such as natural gas gathering, compression, processing and, gas lift supply; crude oil gathering, terminaling, and transportation; produced and flowback water gathering, and disposal; and water distribution. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 401,766 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,396 net leasehold acres in the Permian Basin, as well as approximately 152.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

